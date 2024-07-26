George P. Kurtz founded CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and CrowdStrike, Inc. He occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at CrowdStrike, Inc. (a subsidiary of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.). Mr. Kurtz is also on the board of Mirage Networks, Inc., LifePath, Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. and Chairman at The Crowdstrike Foundation. George P. Kurtz previously occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer for Foundstone, Inc., Chief Technology Officer & EVP at Intel Security Group and Principal at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Kurtz received an undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University.

Linked companies CrowdStrike, Inc. CrowdStrike, Inc. Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services CrowdStrike, Inc. provides security technology services. The firm’s solutions include endpoint protection, threat intelligence, next-gen antivirus, incident response, ransomware, endpoint detection & response. It offers products for endpoint security, security operations and falcon for data centers. The company was founded by Dmitri Alperovitch, George P. Kurtz, Jr. and Gregg Marston in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Founder CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Founder