WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee has called on CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz to testify about a recent massive global outage, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a letter by the congressional panel.

CrowdStrike's glitchy update to its security software crashed computers powered by Microsoft's Windows operating system, disrupting internet services across the globe and affecting a broad swathe of industries including airlines, banking and healthcare. Microsoft said on Saturday about 8.5 million Windows devices were affected. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)