Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Galen Weston

Age : 46
Public asset : 5,959,015,846 USD
Biography : Mr. Galen G. Weston is a Chairman at Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, a Chairman & Ch

Canadian retail titan W. Galen Weston dies at 80

04/13/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canadian retail titan W. Galen Weston pictured in 2011

(Reuters) - W. Galen Weston, patriarch of one of Canada's wealthiest families and retail titan, has died at age 80, according to a statement by the family on Tuesday.

Weston was the third generation of his family to lead George Weston Limited, an already-prosperous retail empire founded by his grandfather, which he expanded significantly.

The family company, now run by his son, Galen Weston, owns Primark and Selfridges in the United Kingdom, as well as the Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Co Ltd, pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart, and real estate company Choice Properties.

Weston passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, the statement said.

He was born in Buckinghamshire, England, and moved to Dublin at 21 to escape a domineering father, the Irish Times reported in 2014, where he met his wife, Irish model Hilary Frayne. They married in 1966.

His grandmother gave him the funds to launch a line of retailers in Ireland, one of which eventually became Primark, the Times said.

In the 1970s Weston returned to his family's base of operations, Canada, to revive the family's struggling Loblaws supermarket chain, and helped turn it into one of the largest food distributors in the country.

"In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy," Galen Weston, chairman and CEO of George Weston Ltd, said in a statement.

"The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary," Alannah Weston, Weston Sr.'s daughter and chairman of Selfridges Group, said.

The Weston family is among the wealthiest in Canada, with Forbes estimating their total wealth at $8.7 billion.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1.65% 14.14 Delayed Quote.6.92%
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. -3.64% 0.265 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED -1.29% 69.58 Delayed Quote.11.77%
Latest news about Galen Weston
 
05:43pGALEN WESTON : Canadian retail titan W. Galen Weston dies at 80
RE
02:57pTHIERRY GARNIER : UK's Tesco to name Kingfisher CEO Garnier as director - Sky News
RE
09:36aJACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Will End Some Practices that Helped Fuel Its Growth
DJ
08:55aNOBUAKI KURUMATANI : Toshiba board to consider proposal to oust CEO Kurumatani - TV Tokyo
RE
05:31aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Economic Expectations Fall in April, ZEW Survey Says
DJ
01:31aPETER COLEMAN : Woodside Names Meg O'Neill as Acting CEO; Peter Coleman to Retire June 3
DJ
04/12MARIA MARTINEZ : India Consumer-Price Index's Rise Accelerated in March
DJ
04/12JEFF BEZOS : Canada's Telesat takes on Musk and Bezos in space race to provide fast broadband
RE
04/11JACK MA : Record penalty for Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
RE
04/10JEFF BEZOS : Why Amazon Workers in Alabama Voted Against Union
DJ
04/10PAUL JONES : India protests U.S. Navy's transit through its exclusive economic zone
RE
04/09LOWELL MCADAM : The Advisers Who Help Verizon's Tami Erwin Call Up Her Strengths
DJ
04/09ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking
RE
04/09JEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : BlackRock, Mustier's blank-check firm eye Credit Suisse fund management arm - sources
RE
04/09LEE DELANEY : BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney dies unexpectedly
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/11JACK MA : Record penalty for Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
RE
04/07MARY BARRA : CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike
RE
04/12JEFF BEZOS : Canada's Telesat takes on Musk and Bezos in space race to provide fast broadband
RE
04/06ANDREW NG : email
RE
04/09JEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : BlackRock, Mustier's blank-check firm eye Credit Suisse fund management arm - sources
RE
04/09ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Leon Black Martin Blessing Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Bertrand Camus Vittorio Colao Claudio Descalzi Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber Bart Filius John Fredriksen Antoine Frérot Thomas Gottstein Carl Icahn Denis Kessler Peter King Nobuaki Kurumatani Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Maria Martinez Scott Morrison John Murphy Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Michael Pieper Stefan Pierer Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Ugur Sahin Rolf Martin Schmitz Gilles Schnepp Michael Sen Christian Sewing Kurt Sievers Martin Sorrell Thomas Straumann Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ