Salesforce President, Chief Strategy Officer Gavin Patterson to Leave in January

By Denny Jacob

Customer relationship management software provider Salesforce Inc. on Thursday said Gavin Patterson will step down as president and chief strategy officer and will depart from the company, effective Jan. 31.

Mr. Patterson previously served as chief executive officer of BT Group before joining Salesforce, according to a description on its website.

Salesforce didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1723ET