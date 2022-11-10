Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Gavin Patterson

Age : 54
Public asset : 10,692,558 USD
Biography : Mr. Gavin E. Patterson is a Chairman at Elixirr Partners LLP, a Non-Executive Chairman at Elixirr...

Salesforce President, Chief Strategy Officer Gavin Patterson to Leave in January

11/10/2022 | 05:23pm EST
By Denny Jacob


Customer relationship management software provider Salesforce Inc. on Thursday said Gavin Patterson will step down as president and chief strategy officer and will depart from the company, effective Jan. 31.

Mr. Patterson previously served as chief executive officer of BT Group before joining Salesforce, according to a description on its website.

Salesforce didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1723ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 3.88% 120.35 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 10.02% 156.3 Delayed Quote.-44.10%
