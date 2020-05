By Dave Sebastian

Salesforce.com Inc. said it is appointing Gavin Patterson as its president and chief revenue officer, effective Aug. 1.

Mr. Patterson has served as the customer-relationship management company's president and chief executive of the Salesforce International unit.

He joined the company last year as chair of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and previously worked as chief executive of BT Group.

