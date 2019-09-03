Log in
Ge Li

Age : 53
Public asset : 2,295,733,782 USD
Biography : Ge Li is an American entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 6 companies, including: Wuxi Pharma

EEX and Subsidiary Powernext to Offer Gas Markets Under One Exchange License

09/03/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

By Antonia Di Lorenzo

The European Energy Exchange said Tuesday that it plans to integrate its subsidiary Powernext into the group in an effort to make the gas markets accessible to global customers.

The EEX group, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE), said the integration will be effective from Jan. 1, 2020, subject to required approvals.

Through the move, EEX would offer its products on a single marketplace and help customers trade a wide range of products on one platform. It would also simplify the admission of new participants, it added.

EEX and Powernext had already agreed on closer cooperation in the gas market in 2012, when they jointly founded the trading platform Pegas. Since 2015, all natural gas products of the two exchanges have been listed under one set of rules and membership. After the integration, the Pegas businesses will then be organized by EEX.

"A set up with only one market access will boost the cross-selling potential of the power and natural-gas derivatives market--that's why we collectively intend to merge those markets and to establish one rulebook and one admission process," said Tobias Paulun, president of Powernext and chief strategy officer of EEX.

Write to Antonia Di Lorenzo at antonia.dilorenzo@wsj.com; @AntoniaDL89

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.00% 137.2 Delayed Quote.30.73%
MOPOLI 0.00% 8000 Delayed Quote.0.00%
