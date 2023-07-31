MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Construction software vendor Nemetschek earned less than expected in the second quarter in view of the switch to software subscriptions. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 18.2 percent year-on-year to 56.1 million euros, the MDax-listed company announced in Munich on Monday. This was a slightly steeper decline than analysts had expected. Sales, meanwhile, increased by 1.8 percent to 207.5 million euros. Adjusted for currency effects, that was an increase of 3.3 percent, which was less than in the first quarter of the year. The bottom line is that net income in the second quarter fell by 29.4 percent to 32.8 million euros. Nemetschek is feeling the effects of the changeover from license business with high one-off payments to subscriptions with ongoing payments, particularly in the construction sector, and the economic downturn is also having a negative impact./men/zb