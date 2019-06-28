BCE Says COO Bibic to Be CEO After Cope Retires in January

By Michael Dabaie

BCE Inc. (BCE.T, BCE) said Chief Operating Officer Mirko Bibic will be appointed president and chief executive of BCE and Bell Canada following the retirement of George Cope on Jan. 5.

A Bell executive since 2004, Mr. Bibic is currently chief operating officer responsible for Bell Mobility, Bell Residential and Small Business, and Bell Business Markets.

Mr. Cope will retire after a 14-year career with Canadian communications company Bell that began with his appointment as chief operating officer in January 2006.

