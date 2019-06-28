Log in
George Cope

Age : 57
Public asset : 4,384,567 USD
Linked companies : Bank of Montreal - BCE Inc.
George Alexander Cope is a businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies.

BCE Says COO Bibic to Be CEO After Cope Retires in January

06/28/2019 | 07:37am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

BCE Inc. (BCE.T, BCE) said Chief Operating Officer Mirko Bibic will be appointed president and chief executive of BCE and Bell Canada following the retirement of George Cope on Jan. 5.

A Bell executive since 2004, Mr. Bibic is currently chief operating officer responsible for Bell Mobility, Bell Residential and Small Business, and Bell Business Markets.

Mr. Cope will retire after a 14-year career with Canadian communications company Bell that began with his appointment as chief operating officer in January 2006.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. -0.35% 59.52 Delayed Quote.10.75%
