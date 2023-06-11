Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

George Soros

Birthday : 08/12/1930
Place of birth : Budapest - Hungary
Biography : George Soros lived the Hungarys Nazi occupation. With Jewish origin, he was forced to change his...

Billionaire Soros hands control of empire to son -WSJ

06/11/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
STORY: Billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros has laid out his succession plan, telling the Wall Street Journal that he is handing control of his massive empire to son Alexander Soros.

The choice is not an obvious one as Soros, now 92, once said he did not want his Open Society Foundations, known as OSF, to be taken over by one of his five children.

But speaking of his decision to turn over the foundation and the rest of his $25 billion empire to son Alex, who's 37, the elder Soros said (quote): "He's earned it."

Soros is known for his huge donations to liberal causes - something Alex said he plans to continue doing, telling the Journal that he is "more political" than his father.

Said Alex (quote), "As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it too."

The OSF board elected Alex as its chairman in December, and he now directs political activity as president of Soros' political action committee.

According to the Journal, the foundation directs about $1.5 billion a year to groups such as those backing human rights around the world and helping to build democracies.


© Reuters 2023
