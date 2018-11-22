Facebook Releases Memo About Hiring of Definers Opposition Research Firm

By Josh Beckerman



Facebook Inc. (FB) on Wednesday publicly released a Tuesday memo that discussed the company's hiring of public-relations firm Definers Public Affairs.

Definers helped Facebook craft opposition research against some of its critics.

In the memo, reported by TechCrunch Tuesday, Facebook's departing policy and communications chief, Elliot Schrage, said: "I knew and approved of the decision to hire Definers and similar firms."

The memo discusses Definers' work about George Soros. The public-relations firm "learned that George Soros was funding several of the coalition members" in the "Freedom from Facebook" campaign, Mr. Schrage wrote.

