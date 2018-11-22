Log in
Business Leaders
George Soros

Birthday : 08/12/1930
Place of birth : Budapest - Hungary
Biography : George Soros lived the Hungarys Nazi occupation. With Jewish origin, he was forced to change his...

Facebook Releases Memo About Hiring of Definers Opposition Research Firm

11/22/2018 | 01:05am CET

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. (FB) on Wednesday publicly released a Tuesday memo that discussed the company's hiring of public-relations firm Definers Public Affairs.

Definers helped Facebook craft opposition research against some of its critics.

In the memo, reported by TechCrunch Tuesday, Facebook's departing policy and communications chief, Elliot Schrage, said: "I knew and approved of the decision to hire Definers and similar firms."

The memo discusses Definers' work about George Soros. The public-relations firm "learned that George Soros was funding several of the coalition members" in the "Freedom from Facebook" campaign, Mr. Schrage wrote.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
