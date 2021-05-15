Log in
George Soros

Birthday : 08/12/1930
Place of birth : Budapest - Hungary
Biography : George Soros lived the Hungarys Nazi occupation. With Jewish origin, he was forced to change his...

Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News

05/15/2021 | 07:39pm EDT
Billionaire investor George Soros is awarded the Schumpeter Prize in Vienna

(Reuters) - Billionaire George Soros' investment firm, Soros Fund Management bought shares of ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc and Baidu Inc as they were being sold off during the meltdown of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The fund bought $194 million of ViacomCBS, Baidu stock valued at $77 million, as well $46 million of Vipshop Holdings Ltd and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter, the report said https://bloom.bg/2RUQQJZ citing a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The company didn't hold the shares prior to Archegos's implosion, a person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg.

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang was highly exposed to ViacomCBS, whose shares plunged in March, leaving the hedge fund facing a massive margin call from its prime broker banks. Archegos was unable to meet the call to secure the equity swap trades that the banks had partly financed.

Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and Morgan Stanley were some of the banks that were hit.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 3.85% 186.21 Delayed Quote.-13.89%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.89% 9.308 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
DISCOVERY, INC. 1.19% 35.65 Delayed Quote.18.48%
