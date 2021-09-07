Log in
George Soros

Birthday : 08/12/1930
Place of birth : Budapest - Hungary
Biography : George Soros lived the Hungarys Nazi occupation. With Jewish origin, he was forced to change his...

Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

09/07/2021 | 12:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros is awarded the Schumpeter Prize in Vienna

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor George Soros said BlackRock Inc investing billions of dollars into China now is a "mistake" and will likely lose money for the asset manager's clients, according to an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

"Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies."

Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market. This also comes after the government scrapped a foreign ownership cap in the industry on April 1, 2020.

Soros said BlackRock has drawn a distinction between the country's state-owned enterprises and privately owned companies that is far from reality, according to the opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/blackrock-larry-fink-china-hkex-sse-authoritarianism-xi-jinping-term-limits-human-rights-ant-didi-global-national-security-11630938728.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Investors in China have been rattled by a flurry of regulatory crackdowns this year targeting sectors ranging from technology to private tutoring, which have wiped out close to $1 trillion in market value since February.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -0.03% 4535.43 Delayed Quote.20.75%
