George Weston 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Expectations

By Michael Dabaie

George Weston Ltd.'s (WN.T) second-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' expectations.

The Toronto processor and distributor of fresh and frozen baked goods reported second-quarter earnings per share of C$1.19, up from C$0.21 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS came to C$1.70, up from C$1.63 and beating FactSet consensus of four estimates for C$1.58.

George Weston said sales were C$11.6 billion, up from C$11.2 billion. FactSet consensus of two estimates was for C$11.7 billion.

