George Weston

Age : 55
Public asset : 93,950,529 USD
Linked companies : Associated British Foods plc
Biography : George Garfield Weston is Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Associated British Foods P

George Weston 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Expectations

07/26/2019 | 10:05am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

George Weston Ltd.'s (WN.T) second-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' expectations.

The Toronto processor and distributor of fresh and frozen baked goods reported second-quarter earnings per share of C$1.19, up from C$0.21 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS came to C$1.70, up from C$1.63 and beating FactSet consensus of four estimates for C$1.58.

George Weston said sales were C$11.6 billion, up from C$11.2 billion. FactSet consensus of two estimates was for C$11.7 billion.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 0.84% 2394 Delayed Quote.16.20%
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED 3.28% 104.29 Delayed Quote.10.64%
