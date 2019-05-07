George Weston Swings to Loss in 1Q

By Kimberly Chin

George Weston Ltd. (WN.T) swung to a loss in the first quarter due primarily to one-time items.

The Canadian food processing and distribution company posted a loss of 478 million Canadian dollars ($355.6 million), or C$3.18 a share, compared with a profit of C$190 million, or C$1.40 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company made C$1.30 a share. Analysts were expecting C$1.34.

One-time items affecting the quarter include a fair value adjustment of its Trust Unit liability, which cost C$601 million, its forward sale agreement of Loblaw Cos. for C$68 million and its investment properties for C$15 million.

Sales for the quarter rose 4% from a year ago to C$11.17 billion. Analysts were looking for C$11.22 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com