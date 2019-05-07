Log in
George Weston

Age : 55
Public asset : 93,950,529 USD
Linked companies : Associated British Foods plc
Biography : George Garfield Weston is Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Associated British Foods P

George Weston Swings to Loss in 1Q

05/07/2019 | 06:42am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

George Weston Ltd. (WN.T) swung to a loss in the first quarter due primarily to one-time items.

The Canadian food processing and distribution company posted a loss of 478 million Canadian dollars ($355.6 million), or C$3.18 a share, compared with a profit of C$190 million, or C$1.40 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company made C$1.30 a share. Analysts were expecting C$1.34.

One-time items affecting the quarter include a fair value adjustment of its Trust Unit liability, which cost C$601 million, its forward sale agreement of Loblaw Cos. for C$68 million and its investment properties for C$15 million.

Sales for the quarter rose 4% from a year ago to C$11.17 billion. Analysts were looking for C$11.22 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED -0.91% 100 Delayed Quote.11.65%
