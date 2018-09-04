Log in
George Weston

Age : 54
Public asset : 115,267,841 USD
Linked companies : Associated British Foods plc
Biography : George Garfield Weston holds the position of Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Associa

Loblaw to Spin Off Interest in Choice Properties

09/04/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Loblaw Cos. plans to spin off its nearly 62% stake in Canada's largest real-estate investment trust, a move that will simplify the Canadian food and drug retailer's operating structure.

Loblaw said Tuesday its minority shareholders will receive 0.135 share of George Weston Ltd. for each share of Loblaw held. George Weston will own roughly 65% of Choice Properties, which focuses on mixed-use development and makes other real-estate investments, following the transaction, Loblaw said.

Loblaw minority shareholders will own about 17% of outstanding shares in George Weston after the transaction. George Weston will continue to be controlled by W. Galen Weston, who owns about 53% of the company directly and indirectly through entities he controls.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL EST INVSTMNT TRST -0.88% 12.36 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED -1.74% 99.87 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
