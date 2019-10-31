Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Gilberto Benetton

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Italy's Benetton family appoints second generation to group's boards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Atlantia Group sign outside the company's Rome headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - The Benetton clan on Thursday appointed three second-generation members to the boards of companies it controls through toll road operator Atlantia, a move that underlined the Italian family's ties to the infrastructure business.

A spokesman said the decision "reaffirms the family's commitment, for the present and the future to the whole Atlantia group."

The operator has grappled with the aftermath of the deadly collapse in August 2018 of a motorway bridge in Genoa and questions have been raised over the family strategy following the death last year of Gilberto and Carlo Benetton, two of four founding members of an empire stretching from the eponymous clothing label to catering group Autogrill.

On Thursday, Atlantia said it had appointed Gilberto's daughter, Sabrina, as non-executive director.

At the same time, Aeroporti di Roma, the company controlled by Atlantia that runs Rome's two airports, appointed Carlo's son, Christian, as non-executive director.

Atlantia's electronic payments business Telepass appointed Franca Bertagnin Benetton, as non-executive director of its board. She is the daughter of Giuliana, sister of Gilberto, Carlo and Luciano, the fourth member of the founder generation.

The appointment of the three Benettons to the Atlantia units provided an outward sign of the family's engagement with the business, which has been under pressure since the Genoa disaster in which 43 people died when a bridge it operated collapsed.

But it left unclear the wider issue of how the family intends to manage their Edizione holding company, which controls its portfolio of industrial stakes.

Gilberto, co-founder of retailer United Colors of Benetton, was the mastermind behind the family empire's diversification into construction, transport and catering.

Earlier this year, Edizione appointed veteran manager Gianni Mion, for years the right-hand man of Gilberto Benetton, as chairman of the group's new board.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.S. ROMA S.P.A. 0.60% 0.502 End-of-day quote.1.83%
ATLANTIA SPA 0.87% 22.14 End-of-day quote.21.36%
AUTOGRILL 1.03% 8.855 End-of-day quote.19.84%
ROMA GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.21 End-of-day quote.275.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Gilberto Benetton
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
10/28RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
02:48aTIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
10/30JOHN ELKANN : What is driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger talks?
RE
02:49aDANIEL LOEB : Sony Unit's Strength Is Two-Edged Sword -- WSJ
DJ
10/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Urges Tech Rivals to Pay for News -- 4th Update
DJ
10/29BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Acquisition Will Pose Arnault's Greatest Challenge -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group