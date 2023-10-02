By Andrea Figueras

Assicurazioni Generali has named Giulio Terzariol as chief executive officer of a newly-created insurance division and member of the management committee effective from January 2024.

Terzariol joins the Italian insurer from Allianz, where he has held various positions for more than 20 years including group chief financial officer since 2018, Generali said Monday.

Terzariol will report directly to Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnet and will be responsible for overseeing the activities of the insurance business units in Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, as well as global business activities and international, the company said.

The insurance division integrates all the group's insurance business units and is part of its strategic plan, Generali said.

