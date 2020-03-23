Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Glenn Fogel

Age : 57
Public asset : 59,743,189 USD
Linked companies : Booking Holdings Inc.
Biography : Glenn D. Fogel occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Booking Hol

Booking Holdings CEO Fogel and Brand Chiefs to Forego Salaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 07:24pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Booking Holdings Chief Executive Glenn Fogel and the company's three brand CEOs will forego their salaries as the company contends with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board also declined to accept any cash retainer payments.

Mr. Fogel, in a letter to employees included in a securities filing, said the company plans to "dramatically" reduce marketing spending and has implemented a general hiring freeze.

Deutsche Bank cut its target price for Booking to $1,600 from $2,225 on Monday and maintained its buy rating.

Mr. Fogel wrote "as a business, we have survived a lot. This is going to be tough and in many parts of the world I know it is going to get worse before it gets better, but it will get better. Our business, our industry and our world will get through this."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. -2.14% 1152.24 Delayed Quote.-42.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Glenn Fogel
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/19WILLIAM ACKMAN : Close down the country
RE
03/19JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon recovering well, mid-April return possible
RE
03/22RICHARD BRANSON : Branson
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Striking a Defiant Tone, Resisted Pressure to Halt Teslas -- WSJ
DJ
03/21BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France
RE
03/19MICHAEL SEN : Siemens board member Sen leaves, Siemens Energy gets new CEO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Jacques Aschenbroich Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Persson Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group