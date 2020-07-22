Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Glenn Youngkin

Age : 52
Public asset : 232,390,902 USD
Linked companies : The Carlyle Group Inc.
Biography : Currently, Glenn A. Youngkin occupies the position of President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Direct

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Black Regulators Rarely Appointed to Oversee Wall Street

Senior roles supervising the financial industry have gone overwhelmingly to white officials over the years. Today just one of 21 politically appointed financial regulators at eight agencies is Black, according to new research. 

 
CFTC Chairman Pushes to Finalize Dodd-Frank Rules

Heath Tarbert has made it his mission to finish implementing several thorny parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, 10 years after the financial reform law was enacted. 

 
Carlyle Co-CEO Glenn Youngkin to Step Down

Carlyle Group said its co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin will step down, leaving Kewsong Lee in sole charge of one of the world's largest private-equity firms. 

 
UBS's Focus on Wealthy Clients Cushions Against Losses

Swiss lender UBS said it could start buying back stock again later this year despite the shadow over markets from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Arkansas Pension Sues Allianz Over More Than $700 Million Loss

An Arkansas public pension plan sued Allianz Global Investors and its corporate parent, alleging the money manager violated its fiduciary duties and abandoned risk controls when it sought to reverse February losses by doubling down on a series of unprofitable trades. 

 
Wells Fargo CFO John Shrewsberry to Leave

Wells Fargo said it would replace its long-serving chief financial officer, the latest executive to leave as the bank's new CEO shakes up top management. 

 
Robinhood Cancels U.K. Launch Amid U.S. Outages, Controversy

Online brokerage Robinhood Markets canceled its U.K. launch plans, saying 'the world has changed a lot over the past several months.' 

 
Temasek's Net Portfolio Value Falls Marginally to $214 Billion

Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings said its net portfolio for the year ended March fell 2.2% to $214 billion and warned of a challenging investment climate ahead. 

 
China's Ant Group Will Bestride Chinese Markets

Ant Group is named after a small creature, but it is shaping up to be a leviathan of China's markets. Would-be investors must hope that is due to real heft, and not hot air. 

 
Trump Fed Nominees Shelton, Waller Confirmed by Senate Committee

A controversial Trump administration nominee for the Federal Reserve's policy making board cleared a major hurdle in her path to confirmation Tuesday after a Senate panel voted to support the choice.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.30% 188.84 Delayed Quote.-13.53%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 1.82% 29.58 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
UBS GROUP AG 2.62% 11.56 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 6.63% 26.2 Delayed Quote.-51.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Glenn Youngkin
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/20ELON MUSK : Tesla share rally propels some early fan investors to riches
RE
07/20JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Plans Concurrent Listings in Shanghai, Hong Kong
DJ
07/21JACK MA : How Jack Ma's Ant Group Went From Business Disrupter to Chinese Tech Champion
DJ
07/15ELON MUSK : Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked
RE
07/21ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Aims Tesla at Fourth Straight Profitable Quarter
DJ
07/16RUPERT MURDOCH : Australia
RE
07/16BILL GATES : Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group