Business Leaders
Gordon Riske

Age : 61
Country of residence : Unknown
Gordon Riske is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 9 different companies.

Atlas Copco Proposes Anna Ohlsson-Leijon and Gordon Riske as New Board Members

03/17/2020 | 04:33am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Tuesday that it is proposing Anna Ohlsson-Leijon and Gordon Riske as new members of the board of directors from April 23.

The proposal includes re-election of board members Hans Straberg, Staffan Bohman, Tina Donikowski, Johan Forssell, Mats Rahmstrom, Peter Wallenberg Jr. and Sabine Neu.

Anders Ullberg and Gunilla Berg will not stand for re-election.

Ms. Ohlsson-Leijon is currently head of Europe and executive vice president at Electrolux AB. Former positions include chief financial officer of Electrolux as well as other senior positions.

Before joining Electrolux she was chief financial officer of Kimoda and held various positions within PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is also a board member at Alfa Laval.

Mr. Riske has been the chief executive at Kion Group since 2008 and was previously CEO at both Deutz AG and KUKA Roboter GmbH in Germany. He is a member of the executive board for the nonprofit Hertie-Stiftung GmbH and a non-executive director at Weichai Power Co.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLAS COPCO AB -0.57% 294.4 Delayed Quote.-20.85%
