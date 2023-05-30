Advanced search
Business Leaders 

Graeme Pitkethly

Age : 55
Public asset : 7,063,312 USD
Linked companies : Unilever PLC - Pearson plc
Biography : Mr. Graeme D. Pitkethly is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Pearson Plc, a Chief Financial...

Unilever CFO Pitkethly to retire in 2024

05/30/2023 | 02:23am EDT


(Reuters) - Unilever Plc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would retire from the consumer goods giant by the end of May 2024.

Pitkethly, who has been with the maker of Dove soap since 2002, succeeded Jean-Marc Huët as finance chief in 2015.

The 56-year-old previously served as executive vice president of Unilever's UK and Ireland business, including head of M&A and head of treasury.

Unilever said it would proceed with a formal internal and external search for Pitkethly's successor.

Earlier this year, Unilever appointed former chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina Hein Schumacher to replace Alan Jope as chief executive from July.

One of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, Unilever said last year that Jope planned to retire at the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER PLC 0.04% 4169 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
