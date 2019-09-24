Log in
Guido Kerkhoff

Age : 50
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : ThyssenKrupp AG
Biography : Guido Kerkhoff is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over

09/24/2019 | 06:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG and Martina Merz, designated chairwoman of the supervisory board of Thyssenkrupp, pose in front of the company logo before the annual shareholders meeting in Bochum

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp AG said on Tuesday it will start talks soon to end the contract of current Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff, whose brief tenure at the submarines-to-car-parts conglomerate included four profit warnings and two failed restructuring efforts.

Thyssenkrupp did not elaborate on the decision, but said it would propose current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz, who has been in the job since February, as interim CEO for no longer than a year.

If Merz is elected interim CEO by the supervisory board, fellow board member and former Siemens AG manager Siegfried Russwurm will take over her duties as chairman on an interim basis, Thyssenkrupp said.

Kerkhoff, who joined Thyssenkrupp as finance chief in 2011, took over as CEO in July 2018 following tumultuous weeks in which the conglomerate's former CEO and chairman departed due to mounting shareholder criticism.

Under Kerkhoff's watch Thyssenkrupp issued four profit warnings and scrapped plans for a spinoff of its capital goods businesses as well as a planned joint venture with India's Tata Steel.

Thyssenkrupp said it would also recommend that Klaus Keysberg, currently head of the group's Materials Services business area, join its management board.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BFC CAP II PRF 1.49% 28.0125 Delayed Quote.0.13%
SIEMENS AG -1.18% 95.49 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
TATA STEEL LTD 2.28% 377.5 End-of-day quote.-25.54%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.28% 12.475 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
