Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Guido Kerkhoff

Age : 50
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : ThyssenKrupp AG
Biography : Guido Kerkhoff is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies. Mr. Ker

Thyssenkrupp plunged into turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Guido Kerkhoff, Chief Executive of Thyssenkrupp AG, poses before the annual news conference of Thyssenkrupp

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp said it was preparing to replace its chief executive Guido Kerkhoff, making him the latest casualty at the German steel-to-submarines conglomerate which has been in crisis mode for more than a year.

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

The plan to ditch Kerkhoff after 14 months follows a dramatic loss of confidence among key investors, who no longer believe the 51-year old can deliver a turnaround that includes selling the company's most profitable division, elevators.

It adds to turmoil at a company that has struggled to cope with falling steel prices, a weak car market and a cooling global economy. Since Kerkhoff became CEO in July 2018, the firm has issued four profit warnings.

"Most importantly, we see an increasing risk surrounding a timely execution of the elevator business strategy, in turn creating further questions over whether the company's stretched balance sheet can be fixed over the next 6-12 months," Credit Suisse analysts wrote, keeping an "underperform" rating.

Shares in the group traded 1.1% lower at 1038 GMT.

Kerkhoff is set to be replaced on an interim basis by Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz, who will face pressure to quickly find a buyer for the elevator business, which is valued at up to 17 billion euros (15.04 billion pounds), more than twice that of its parent.

Kerkhoff's plan to sell or list elevators, raise margins and find new ownership structures for Thyssenkrupp's other divisions was executed poorly and failed to create momentum, said two people familiar with the matter.

"That's why Thyssenkrupp's key owners had to hit the 'emergency brake'," one of the sources said, after Thyssenkrupp did not give a reason for Kerkhoff's departure in its statement.

Growing scepticism has been reflected in a 40% share price decline since Kerkhoff became CEO, compounded by two failed restructuring plans under his watch: a spin off of the capital goods units and a joint venture with Tata Steel.

Lars Foerberg, founding partner of Thyssenkrupp's second-largest shareholder, Cevian, said he fully supported the appointment of Merz, a former Bosch [ROBG.UL] manager who became chairwoman in February.

FASTER TURNAROUND

This echoed remarks by the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, the biggest shareholder with a 21% stake.

If elected CEO, Merz's duties as chairwoman will be taken over on an interim basis by former Siemens board member Siegfried Russwurm, who sits on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board.

The company said it would recommend that Klaus Keysberg, head of the group's Materials Services business, join the board.

"We expect that the new leadership will speed up the transformation process that Thyssenkrupp so urgently needs, and improve the quality of implementation. We are confident that Thyssenkrupp will now finally get a crystal clear strategy and a well-defined plan of action," Foerberg said.

Under Merz, who also sits on the steering committees of Lufthansa, Volvo and automotive supplier SAF Holland, the existing turnaround plan is expected to gather pace.

Dirk Sievers, head of Thyssenkrupp's works council and a member of the group's supervisory board, said the group's strategy needed to be implemented faster and more consistently now, adding there would be no change to the existing plans.

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will decide on the proposals at an extraordinary meeting shortly, the company said.

"The realignment of the group announced in May 2019 and unanimously approved by the supervisory board will be systematically continued. The focus will be on the three areas 'performance first', 'flexible portfolio' and 'efficient organisation'," it said.

Kerkhoff, who joined Thyssenkrupp as finance chief in 2011, took over as CEO last year following tumultuous weeks during which the conglomerate's former CEO and chairman also left due to mounting investor pressure over strategic issues.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis and Louise Heavens)

By Christoph Steitz and Tom KÃ¤ckenhoff
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BFC CAP II PRF 1.49% 28.0125 Delayed Quote.1.63%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -2.83% 14.11 Delayed Quote.-26.37%
SAF-HOLLAND -5.54% 6.26 Delayed Quote.-39.51%
SIEMENS AG -0.58% 94.77 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
TATA STEEL LTD -1.81% 370.65 End-of-day quote.-26.89%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -2.04% 12.215 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
VOLVO -2.91% 131.7 Delayed Quote.17.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Guido Kerkhoff
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
09/22SHELDON ADELSON : Wsj
RE
09/24BIN LI : Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/20ELON MUSK : Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package
RE
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group