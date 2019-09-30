Thyssenkrupp's Guido Kerkhoff Steps Down as CEO

By Kim Richters



Germany's Thyssenkrupp AG's (TKA.XE) said Monday that Guido Kerkhoff will step down as chief executive officer as of Oct. 1 following a mutual agreement, just over a year after his appointment.

Martina Merz, chairwoman of the the industrial conglomerate's supervisory board, will take over the mandate as interim CEO for up to 12 months, the company said.

Siegfried Russwurm will take over the position as chairman of the supervisory board until Ms. Merz returns. The company also added Klaus Keysberg to the executive board, where he will be responsible for materials businesses.

Mr. Kerkhoff has been serving as CEO since July last year and was appointed until the end of September 2023. He originally took over as an interim CEO from Heinrich Hiesinger.

