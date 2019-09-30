Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Guido Kerkhoff

Age : 50
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : thyssenkrupp AG
Biography : Guido Kerkhoff is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies. Mr. Ker

Thyssenkrupp's Guido Kerkhoff Steps Down as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:13am EDT

By Kim Richters

Germany's Thyssenkrupp AG's (TKA.XE) said Monday that Guido Kerkhoff will step down as chief executive officer as of Oct. 1 following a mutual agreement, just over a year after his appointment.

Martina Merz, chairwoman of the the industrial conglomerate's supervisory board, will take over the mandate as interim CEO for up to 12 months, the company said.

Siegfried Russwurm will take over the position as chairman of the supervisory board until Ms. Merz returns. The company also added Klaus Keysberg to the executive board, where he will be responsible for materials businesses.

Mr. Kerkhoff has been serving as CEO since July last year and was appointed until the end of September 2023. He originally took over as an interim CEO from Heinrich Hiesinger.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BFC CAP II PRF -3.04% 27.16 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG -0.76% 392.5 Delayed Quote.17.71%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -1.28% 12.705 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Guido Kerkhoff
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/24ELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
09/24JAMIE DIMON : WeWork Is a Mess for JPMorgan. Jamie Dimon Is Cleaning It Up.
DJ
09/24BIN LI : Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
RE
09/28CHARLES SCHARF : Wells Taps New Leader -- WSJ
DJ
09/27JAMIE DIMON : Wells Fargo taps one-time Dimon protégé Scharf to lead turnaround
RE
09/25GUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
09/26MARTINA MERZ : Thyssenkrupp's Merz drops SAF Holland chairwoman role
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group