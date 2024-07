July 29 (Reuters) - Heineken NV:

* HEINEKEN CEO DOLF VAN DEN BRINK: EUROPE HAD A DISAPPOINTING JUNE AND JULY, EXPECTED UPSIDES RELATED TO SPORTS EVENTS DID NOT MATERIALISE

* HEINEKEN CFO HAROLD VAN DEN BROEK SAYS CHINA RESOURCES BEER IMPAIRMENT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE