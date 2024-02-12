By Mauro Orru

SAP nominated former Nokia President Pekka Ala-Pietila to succeed long-time Chairman Hasso Plattner following a disagreement with Punit Renjen, whom the group had initially tapped to replace Plattner.

The German business-software company said late on Sunday that Ala-Pietila would stand for election for a two-year term at the company's annual general meeting on May 15 and assume the role of chairman if elected. Renjen will resign his mandate on the supervisory board at the end of the meeting.

"SAP and Dr. h.c. Punit Renjen have mutually agreed to part ways because of a difference in perspective on the role of SAP Supervisory Board chair, which Punit Renjen was designated to assume," the company said in a statement.

The group had nominated Renjen to succeed Plattner last year. Plattner co-founded SAP in 1972 with Dietmar Hopp, Claus Wellenreuther, Klaus Tschira, and Hans-Werner Hector, and served as chairman since 2003.

Ala-Pietila served as president of Nokia from 1999 to 2005 and has been a member of SAP's supervisory board from 2002 to 2021.

