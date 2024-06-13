Alstom: successful capital increase of 1 billion euros

Alstom announces the success of its €1 billion capital increase with preferential subscription rights, thus completing the announced €2 billion debt reduction plan



The gross amount of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights was €999,156,769 (including issue premium), corresponding to the issue of 76,858,213 new shares with a par value of €7 at a unit subscription price of €13.



At the end of the subscription period, which closed on June 10, 2024, total demand amounted to more than 1.7 billion euros, representing a high subscription rate of around 173.4%.



The success of the capital increase, following the completion of the hybrid bond issue, paves the way for the stabilization of Alstom's credit outlook. I would like to thank all our shareholders for their support, which opens a new chapter in our journey towards sustainable financial performance" said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Alstom.



