Bureau Veritas: new HR Director in October
'This appointment is key to the evolution of the Group's HR model, to ensure the development of new strategic competencies and new working methods through the support of new technologies', it explains.
Maria Lorente Fraguas will report to Hinda Gharbi, Managing Director, and will be a member of the Executive Committee. Previously, she was Director of Human Resources and CSR and a member of Nexans' Executive Committee.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction