Bureau Veritas: new HR Director in October

Bureau Veritas has announced the appointment of Maria Lorente Fraguas as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective October 1, succeeding Kathryn Dolan who has decided to pursue her career outside the Group.



'This appointment is key to the evolution of the Group's HR model, to ensure the development of new strategic competencies and new working methods through the support of new technologies', it explains.



Maria Lorente Fraguas will report to Hinda Gharbi, Managing Director, and will be a member of the Executive Committee. Previously, she was Director of Human Resources and CSR and a member of Nexans' Executive Committee.



