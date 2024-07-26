Mr. Howard D. Schultz is a Chairman-Emeritus at Starbucks Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Starbucks Coffee Singapore Pte Ltd., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Starbucks Italy Srl and a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Starbucks Coffee Australia Pty Ltd. He is on the Board of Directors at Pinkberry, Inc. and Starbucks Corp. Mr. Schultz was previously employed as a Co-Founder by Maveron LLC, a Co-Founder by Schultz Family Foundation, a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer by IL Giornale Coffee Co., a Director-Retail Operations & Marketing by Starbucks Coffee Co., a Vice President & General Manager-United States by Hammarplast AB, and a Chairman by The Basketball Club of Seattle LLC. He also served on the board at Square, Inc., Groupon, Inc., DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. and Potbelly Sandwich Works LLC. He received his undergraduate degree from Northern Michigan University.

Linked companies STARBUCKS CORPORATION Founder Starbucks Coffee Singapore Pte Ltd. Starbucks Coffee Singapore Pte Ltd. Restaurants Consumer Services Part of Starbucks Corp., Starbucks Coffee Singapore Pte Ltd. is a company that retails prepared foods and drinks. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore. The Singaporean company was founded in 1996. The CEO is Howard D. Schultz. Chief Executive Officer