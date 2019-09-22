Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Haim Saban

Age : 74
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Haïm Saban is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Saban Capital Group LLC (Private Equity

Saban to return controlling stake in Israel's Partner Comms: media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:04am EDT
Israeli-American businessman Haim Saban arrives to attend the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate in Las Vegas

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli media magnate Haim Saban plans to give up his controlling stake in Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications, financial media reported on Sunday.

A spokesman for Saban declined to comment.

Saban bought his 30% stake in Partner, Israel's second-largest mobile operator, from Scailex in 2013 mostly in the form of a $300 million loan from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa.

The Globes newspaper said repayment is due in January 2020 and since there is no economic reason to repay the loan, Saban prefers to return the shares. Saban's holdings have slid in value to 753 million shekels ($214 million).

The Calcalist daily said Saban had lost $175 million on his investment in Partner and would return the shares by the end of the year. It noted that Saban had used his holdings in Partner, whose market value stands at 2.5 billion shekels, as collateral for the loan.

Hutchison founded Partner in the late 1990s and sold its stake to Scailex in 2009 before Scailex sold it to Saban.

Like its peers, Partner's revenue and profit have plunged in the wake of a 2012 reform that opened the mobile market to new players, sharply reducing prices. It is seeking new revenue streams and pushing to become an integrated multi-service telecoms group.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen and Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD LTD -1.45% 1.36 End-of-day quote.-53.42%
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD -2.52% 1480 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Haim Saban
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/21MIN ZHANG : China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ
09/18DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers seize on repo-market stress to push for softer liquidity rules
RE
09/19NELSON PELTZ : Activist investor Peltz says GE CEO Culp is doing a good job
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Beth Mooney Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group