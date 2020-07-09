Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Hao Hong

Age : 63
Public asset : 310,296,407 USD
Biography : Founder of Asymchem Laboratories, Inc., Hao Hong currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Ex

China's market euphoria trumps political risk in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An investor watches a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing

By Samuel Shen and Noah Sin

Investors in China's soaring stock market are increasingly turning to Hong Kong for bargains, egging on an investment boom on the back of large tech listings and shaking off fears of political risks in the bruised financial hub.

The country's blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> hit five-year-highs in recent sessions on a state-endorsed rally and a retail trading frenzy.

But Chinese investors and brokerages say they are increasingly drawn by Hong Kong shares, whose gains have been more modest.

"Elephants are dancing (in mainland China), but in Hong Kong, many stocks are lying on the floor," Shen Weizheng, senior advisor at brokerage Direct Access, said during an online pitch to mainland investors on Wednesday.

"Buy more Hong Kong stocks. You don't lose money buying bargains."

Mainland-listed A-shares are on average 35% more expensive than their Hong Kong-listed peers, also called "H-shares", widening from 23% just a month ago. Share prices of the same company often differ vastly in the two markets.

A growing number of U.S-listed Chinese internet companies, including NetEase and JD.com, have chosen to float in Hong Kong through secondary listings amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions.

New York-listed Alibaba, which completed its Hong Kong listing last year, could get the greenlight to enter the benchmark Hang Seng next month.

"Capital is flowing into the city. The more intense the rivalry between the U.S. and China, the more unique Hong Kong will be as a centre to welcome back leading Chinese companies listed in the U.S.," said Hao Hong, managing director at BOCOM International.

With many more Chinese listings in the pipeline, "such investment opportunities can last for at least two years, potentially generating annualised returns of 20%," said Richard Li, general manager of Shanghai-based Regan Fund Management Co, which has been actively investing in such listings.

GROWING POWER

The surge in investment from the mainland comes as Hong Kong becomes increasingly isolated from traditional western trading partners due to Beijing's growing political reach into the financial hub.

China's new National Security Law for Hong Kong, effective last week, is the latest flash point between Beijing and Washington, adding to other points of tension such as trade and tech supremacy.

Mainland interest in Hong Kong stocks, however, has only gone up.

Southbound turnover under the cross-border Stock Connect hit record levels on Monday. Net mainland purchases of Hong Kong stocks under connect totaled HK$300 billion ($38.71 billion) during the first six months, exceeding last year's total.

Accelerating Chinese inflows also help strengthen the Hong Kong dollar <HKD=D3>.

"Stock valuation in Hong Kong is still attractive, so it's natural for abundant mainland money to spill over," said Hong Kong-based online brokerage Futu. The brokerage, which mainly serves wealthy Chinese, witnessed a surge in trading volume on its platform this year.

Mainland money is largely behind the 230% surge this year in Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), which is expected to command lofty valuations when it lists on Shanghai's STAR Market.

For Hong Kong stocks such as SMIC, "what's happening in the China market is changing the companies' narratives," Liu Youpu, partner at Shanghai-based hedge fund house Aifanzhe Investment Management Co said.

"We expect to see growing pricing power by mainland investors in the Hong Kong market."

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Noah Sin; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 8.95% 257.68 Delayed Quote.21.49%
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. -1.13% 222.96 End-of-day quote.72.17%
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.16% 30.83 Delayed Quote.198.74%
HANG SENG 0.74% 26143.33 Real-time Quote.-7.26%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 2.93% 358 End-of-day quote.41.50%
JD.COM, INC. 6.02% 65.38 Delayed Quote.85.58%
NETEASE, INC., 2.31% 454.56 Delayed Quote.48.24%
PCCW LIMITED -0.23% 4.42 End-of-day quote.-4.12%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 9.17% 39.9 End-of-day quote.234.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Hao Hong
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
07/08RICHARD FAIN : Rivals Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line team up to plan restart
RE
07/08MARK READ : WPP-Owned Advisory Firms to Merge Into New Global Firm
DJ
07/07ELON MUSK : Panasonic CEO says Tesla's Elon Musk a 'genius' who can be 'overly optimistic'
RE
07/06ELON MUSK : Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
RE
07/08BILL GATES : Warren Buffett donates $2.9 billion to Gates Foundation, family charities
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group