Hariolf Kottmann

Age : 65
Public asset : 9,181,919 USD
Linked companies : Clariant AG
Biography : Hariolf Kottmann is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies

Clariant chairman Kottmann to exit, bowing to SABIC pressure

02/01/2021 | 01:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: CEO Kottmann of the Swiss specialty-chemical company Clariant addresses a news conference in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Clariant Chairman Hariolf Kottmann said he would not stand for re-election to the group's board of directors at the annual general meeting in April, bowing to pressure from biggest shareholder Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

The Swiss chemicals maker will instead propose to elect Guenter von Au as new chairman of the board and will also propose an ordinary dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs ($0.7852) per share, it said in a statement on Monday.

Clariant said that by agreeing to the agenda items, SABIC was withdrawing its own proposals submitted in December including for a special dividend distribution and time limit of 12 years for members of the board that will instead be anchored in the bylaws of the board.

($1 = 0.8915 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARIANT AG -1.53% 18.96 Delayed Quote.0.74%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.75% 100.8 End-of-day quote.-0.59%
