Clariant chairman Kottmann to exit, bowing to SABIC pressure

The Swiss chemicals maker will instead propose to elect Guenter von Au as new chairman of the board and will also propose an ordinary dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs ($0.7852) per share, it said in a statement on Monday.

Clariant said that by agreeing to the agenda items, SABIC was withdrawing its own proposals submitted in December including for a special dividend distribution and time limit of 12 years for members of the board that will instead be anchored in the bylaws of the board.

($1 = 0.8915 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)