Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Henrik Poulsen

Age : 52
Public asset : 17,812,642 USD
Linked companies : Ørsted A/S - Kinnevik AB - ISS A/S
Biography : Henrik Poulsen is a Danish businessperson who has been the head of 7 different companies. Presently,

195;rsted A/S Henrik Poulsen Has Resigned And Steps Down As Ceo Of Ørsted No Later Than 31 January 2021. The Board Of Directors Has Initiated A Process To Identify Ørsted's Next Ceo.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/15/2020 | 11:29am EDT
TIDMORSTED 
 
   After eight years in the role, Henrik Poulsen has today resigned his 
position as CEO of Ørsted. He will continue as CEO of Ørsted 
until 31 January 2021 at the latest. The Board of Directors has 
initiated a process to identify Ørsted's next CEO. Henrik Poulsen 
will be nominated for the company's Board of Directors at the next 
annual general meeting (AGM) in March 2021. 
 
   Henrik Poulsen says: "It's been an incredible ride over the past eight 
years, and I have a tremendous amount of affection for Ørsted, its 
vision, and not least its people. Together, we've transformed a Danish 
utility predominantly based on fossil fuels into a global leader in 
green energy, which was ranked as the world's most sustainable company 
earlier this year. In the process, we've increased the market value of 
the company by several hundred per cent. We're now at a point where the 
transformation is completed, and we've built a strong platform for 
global growth. I've concluded that it's the right time for me to step 
down and free up time to pursue other challenges. It's been difficult to 
reach this conclusion, but it's nonetheless the right decision. I owe a 
lot of gratitude to the Board of Directors and Group Executive 
Management for their support and confidence -- and to all Ørsted 
team members for what they've done for the company during my tenure." 
 
   Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: "Henrik 
has led a profound and highly successful transformation of Ørsted 
over the past eight years, and on behalf of the Board, I'd like to 
express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the remarkable 
results he's spearheaded together with the entire Ørsted team. We 
regret his decision to resign as CEO of Ørsted, but we, of course, 
respect his wish to free up more time for other activities. We're 
pleased that Henrik has accepted our offer to nominate him for 
Ørsted's Board of Directors at the AGM in March 2021. An 
appointment to the Board will ensure that his vision, skills, and 
industry experience remain available to Ørsted, and it will provide 
a strong continuity in the governance and management of the company." 
 
   Thomas Thune Andersen continues: "With Henrik's decision to step down as 
CEO by 31 January 2021 at the latest, the Board of Directors has 
initiated a process to identify the next CEO of Ørsted. The Board 
will evaluate both internal and external candidates, with a focus on 
finding the best candidate for the job. We'll make an announcement once 
the process has been completed." 
 
   With regard to his own plans, Henrik Poulsen says: "I've not made any 
decisions about my future plans. I'll find other challenges where I can 
make a contribution. Time will show where, when, and what type of role. 
Before opening a new door, I want to make sure that I leave my current 
role in an orderly fashion and without missing a beat. For now, my focus 
will remain solely on Ørsted. And I'm very happy to accept the 
Board's nomination for the Ørsted Board at the AGM in March next 
year. An appointment will allow me to remain part of the fabulous 
Ørsted team and support the company's continued strategic 
development." 
 
   The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's 
financial guidance for the financial year 2020 nor the announced 
expected investment level for 2020. 
 
   Conference call 
 
   In connection with the publication of this company announcement, a 
conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Monday 15 
June 2020 at 19:00 CEST with the participation of Thomas Thune Andersen, 
Henrik Poulsen, and Marianne Wiinholt. 
 
   Denmark: +45 78 15 01 09 
 
   UK: +44 333 300 9268 
 
   US: +1 833 526 8380 
 
   The conference call can be followed live at: 
 
   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aj3petua 
 
   For further information: 
 
 
 
 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Martin Barlebo 
 
   +45 99 55 95 52 
 
 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in 
Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable 
corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A 
List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, 
Ørsted employs 6,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on 
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 
billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, 
LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 15JUNE2020_Company announcement_Henrik Poulsen has resigned and steps 
      down as CEO of Ørsted 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc4df179-e80d-410e-8b57-6d7ee24a624b

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORSTED A/S -1.38% 741.8 Delayed Quote.9.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Henrik Poulsen
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Pershing Square's Ackman eyes $1 billion-plus 'blank-check' company - sources
RE
06/09ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before U.S. Congress
RE
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Lieutenant Returns to Facebook, a Year After Departure
DJ
06/11JEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Renault's Senard says relations with Nissan much improved
RE
06/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Executive Returns To Facebook After A Zuckerberg Rift -- WSJ
DJ
04:14pHEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raps bailout deal, raises stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group