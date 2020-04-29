195;rsted A/S Notification Of Managers' Transactions

TIDMORSTED
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to
Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to
shares in Ørsted A/S from the following persons discharging
managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S: Henrik Poulsen
(President and Chief Executive Officer), Marianne Wiinholt (Chief
Financial Officer), Martin Neubert (Executive Vice President, CEO
Offshore), Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz (Executive Vice President, CEO
Markets & Bioenergy) and Anders Lindberg (Executive Vice President,
Offshore EPC & QHSE).
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+ 45 99 55 95 60
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WOr0egNN3YdX7LZzPZmGtQ2rF69yEHYDoBTiy1c_AqDgQN3jka_W_irCaFXNUn36hRKNaG1jV2Wc1lme2X_SPg==
ulrfr@orsted.dk
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy.
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in
Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable
corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A
List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark,
Ørsted employs 6,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8
billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook,
LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
