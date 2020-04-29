Log in
Henrik Poulsen

Age : 52
Public asset : 14,796,589 USD
Linked companies : Ørsted A/S - Kinnevik AB - ISS A/S
Biography : Mr. Henrik Poulsen is a Deputy Chairman at Kinnevik AB, a Deputy Chairman at ISS A/S and a Chief Exe

195;rsted A/S Notification Of Managers' Transactions

04/29/2020 | 05:34am EDT
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to 
Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to 
shares in Ørsted A/S from the following persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S: Henrik Poulsen 
(President and Chief Executive Officer), Marianne Wiinholt (Chief 
Financial Officer), Martin Neubert (Executive Vice President, CEO 
Offshore), Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz (Executive Vice President, CEO 
Markets & Bioenergy) and Anders Lindberg (Executive Vice President, 
Offshore EPC & QHSE). 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Ulrik Frøhlke 
 
   + 45 99 55 95 60 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WOr0egNN3YdX7LZzPZmGtQ2rF69yEHYDoBTiy1c_AqDgQN3jka_W_irCaFXNUn36hRKNaG1jV2Wc1lme2X_SPg== 
ulrfr@orsted.dk 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   + 45 99 55 79 96 
 
 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in 
Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable 
corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A 
List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, 
Ørsted employs 6,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on 
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 
billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, 
LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- 29APR2020_notification_Anders Lindberg 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f14a5125-a0e2-4710-a2bb-2058b5dfc972 
 
 
   -- 29APR2020_notification_Henrik Poulsen 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84830234-06e9-470c-9e45-11268e6aeee5 
 
 
   -- 29APR2020_notification_Marianne Wiinholdt 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67f07d84-3cef-4f79-baa2-1a5bfd6101f5 
 
 
   -- 29APR2020_notification_Martin Neubert 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e18e0f26-268a-438e-9858-129c2317ed3f 
 
 
   -- 29APR2020_notification_Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee96fa7a-e519-4dd3-a810-174c2b54a32b

ChangeLast1st jan.
ORSTED A/S -0.68% 705.2 Delayed Quote.3.05%
