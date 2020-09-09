Log in
195;rsted A/S Ørsted Appoints Mads Nipper The Next Ceo Of Ørsted

09/09/2020 | 11:17am EDT
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Today, the Board of Directors appointed Mads Nipper CEO and Group 
President of Ørsted as of 1 January 2021. Mads Nipper is currently 
CEO and Group President at Grundfos. 
 
   The appointment follows the decision by Henrik Poulsen, announced on 15 
June 2020, to resign his position and step down as CEO of Ørsted no 
later than 31 January 2021. 
 
   Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: 
 
   "On behalf of the Board, I'm very pleased to announce Mads Nipper as 
Ørsted's next CEO. Anchored in a clear sustainability vision, Mads 
has led a highly successful transformation of Grundfos over the past six 
years that has reinforced the company's position in an increasingly 
competitive market, while also strengthening financial performance. With 
his deep commitment to sustainability and the green agenda, his strong 
personal leadership, extensive CEO experience, and his distinguished 
track record in leading global companies, the Board is confident that 
Mads Nipper is the right person to lead Ørsted in the next phase of 
our exciting journey." 
 
   Mads Nipper, Ørsted's next CEO and Group President, said: 
 
   "The challenge we face in transforming the world's energy systems from 
fossil fuels to renewable energy to avoid the catastrophic consequences 
of climate change is more pressing than ever and requires action in all 
parts of society. As one of the five largest renewable energy companies 
in the world and with a clear ambition to be a leader in the global 
energy transformation, Ørsted is in a unique position to make a 
difference in the fight against climate change. I'm very excited to join 
the Ørsted team and to continue Ørsted's successful journey to 
become one of the future global leaders in renewable energy." 
 
   Mads Nipper will take office on 1 January 2021. Henrik Poulsen will 
remain in office until 31 December 2020. To support a smooth transition, 
Henrik Poulsen will serve as special advisor to Mads Nipper until 31 
January 2021. 
 
   The compensation package for Mads Nipper is in accordance with 
Ørsted's remuneration policy and includes a fixed base salary of 
DKK 15 million which also covers pension contribution, an annual 
cash-based variable remuneration of 0-30% of the annual fixed salary 
with a target of 15%, and a long-term share-based remuneration with a 
target of 20% of the annual fixed salary. To participate in the 
long-term share-based remuneration programme, the CEO is required to own 
shares in Ørsted, as described in the remuneration policy. In 2021, 
the total target remuneration will be approx. DKK 20 million. 
 
   The information provided in this announcement does not change 
Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2020 
or the announced expected investment level for 2020. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Martin Barlebo 
 
   +45 99 55 95 52 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
 
 
 
 
   CV for Mads Nipper 
 
   Gender:         Male 
 
   Age:               54 
 
   Nationality:   Danish 
 
   Education:    MSc in International Business, Aarhus School of Business, 
Denmark, 1991 
 
   Previous positions: 
 
   2014 - 2020:   CEO and Group President, Grundfos A/S 
 
   1991 - 2014:   LEGO A/S, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer and 
Executive Vice President as well as a member of the Management Board 
 
   Non-executive positions: 
 
 
   -- Deputy Chairman, Confederation of Danish Industry 
 
   -- Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Danish Crown 
 
   -- Member of the Advisory Board, Axcel 
 
 
 
   Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green 
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and 
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. 
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. 
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,000 people. 
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, 
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For 
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on 
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 09SEP2020_Company announcement_Ørsted appoints Mads Nipper the next 
      CEO of Ørsted 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2769a38d-4213-40ff-97f4-b9e76b093356

ORSTED A/S 2.31% 868 Delayed Quote.23.14%
