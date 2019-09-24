VW's Diess will continue as CEO after German prosecutors pressed charges

German prosecutors brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

Diess only joined the firm in July 2015 and it was not foreseeable for him that diesel issues would have financial consequences that were relevant for the capital market, the attorneys said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)