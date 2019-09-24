Log in
Herbert Diess

Birthday : 10/24/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Herbert Diess is Chairman-Management Board at Volkswagen AG and Chairman-Management Board at Volkswa

VW's Diess will continue as CEO after German prosecutors pressed charges

09/24/2019 | 07:30am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Herbert Diess will keep his role as the carmaker's chief executive and continue to defend himself with all legal means after prosecutors indicted him in connection to an emissions cheating scandal, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

German prosecutors brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

Diess only joined the firm in July 2015 and it was not foreseeable for him that diesel issues would have financial consequences that were relevant for the capital market, the attorneys said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.85% 152.32 Delayed Quote.12.71%
