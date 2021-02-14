Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Herbert Diess

Birthday : 10/24/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Volkswagen AG - AUDI AG
Biography : Herbert Diess is an Austrian businessperson who has been at the helm of 5 different companies is Cha

Volkswagen CEO Diess 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car

02/14/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen is not concerned by any Apple plans for a passenger vehicle that could include the iPhone maker's battery technology, its chief executive Herbert Diess said.

Reuters reported in December that Apple may have progressed enough to build a vehicle for mass markets by 2024, helped by cost cuts in battery technology.

"The car industry is not a typical tech-sector that you could take over at a single stroke," Diess was quoted as saying an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"Apple will not manage that overnight," he added.

While Apple's plans are not public, Diess said its intentions as such were "logical" because the company had expertise in batteries, software and design, and that it had deep pockets to build on these competencies.

"Still, we are not afraid," he said.

Volkswagen plans to develop software needed for autonomous cars in-house to ensure it can compete against tech firms in the field of electric car data.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.92% 161.2 Delayed Quote.5.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.71% 181 Delayed Quote.6.41%
Latest news about Herbert Diess
 
04:02aHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen CEO Diess 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car
RE
01:48aALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
RE
02/12BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020
RE
02/10CHRISTIAN SEWING : Merkel's vote of confidence in Deutsche Bank belies lender's problems
RE
02/10LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion cost cuts under new CEO
RE
02/10JACK MA : TikTok Sale to Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved as Biden Reviews Security -- Update
DJ
02/10RANIERI DE MARCHIS : UniCredit Appoints Ranieri De Marchis as General Manager Ad Interim
DJ
02/09WARREN BUFFETT : 12-year-old investor earns 43% gains on stocks
RE
02/09BENO?T POTIER : Outstanding Performance From the -3-
DJ
02/09BERTRAND DUMAZY : Outstanding Performance From the -2-
DJ
02/09JAMIE DIMON : Biden meets with Dimon, execs on relief plan
RE
02/09ELON MUSK : Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk
RE
02/09ELON MUSK : Tesla announces $1.5 billion bitcoin bet, makes payments pledge
RE
02/09JOSHUA SMILEY : Lilly CFO Joshua Smiley Resigns Following Allegations of Inappropriate Personal Relationship -- Update
DJ
02/08DAVID SIMON : Simon Property forecasts higher annual profit as rent collection improves
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/10WARREN BUFFETT : 12-year-old investor earns 43% gains on stocks
RE
02/08JACK MA : SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
RE
02/10JACK MA : TikTok Sale to Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved as Biden Reviews Security -- Update
DJ
02/11CHRISTIAN SEWING : Merkel's vote of confidence in Deutsche Bank belies lender's problems
RE
02/08ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
RE
02/09ELON MUSK : Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk
RE
02/08JEFF BEZOS : An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Alain Bouchard Thierry Breton Rosalind Brewer Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Benjamin De Rothschild Jamie Dimon Philippe Donnet Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Marco Gadola Bill Gates Pietro Gorlier Philip Green Yves Guillemot Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Christian Klein Hariolf Kottmann Johan Lundgren Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Pedro Moreira Salles Elon Musk Nicolas Namias Frankie Ng Xavier Niel Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Charles Scharf Christian Sewing Erich Sixt Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Miguel Stilwell De Andrade Carlos Tavares Johan Thijs François Villeroy De Galhau David Wichmann Mark Zuckerberg Ranieri De Marchis Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ