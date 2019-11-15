Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Herbert Diess

Birthday : 10/24/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Herbert Diess is Chairman-Management Board at Volkswagen AG and Chairman-Management Board at Volkswa

Volkswagen installs BMW executive as new Audi chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:06am EST
BMW annual news conference in Munich

Volkswagen on Friday said former BMW executive Markus Duesmann, an expert in procurement and engine development, will take over as Volkswagen Group's board member responsible for research and development and as head of Audi.

Duesmann, who will take up the position on April 1, 2020, replaces Audi Chief Executive Bram Schot, who will leave at the end of March 2020.

Duesmann will be tasked with reinvigorating the company's advertising slogan "Vosprung Durch Technik", or "advancement through technology", with new meaning.

"Markus Duesmann will do everything to unlock the huge potential of the Audi brand," Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday.

Wolfsburg-based VW has been on the lookout for clean-engine expertise at Audi ever since it was discovered that engine management software, which was used to manipulate exhaust emissions tests at Volkswagen, was designed by Audi engineers.

Duesmann is the second high-profile defection from rival German carmaker BMW after VW poached of Herbert Diess in July 2015.

Audi's works council chief, Peter Mosch, welcomed the appointment of an external manager. "From Markus Duesmann and his team we expect the stable utilization of our factories and a more courageous approach."

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz in Wolfsburg and Joern Poltz in Munich; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.50% 794 Delayed Quote.2.05%
BMW AG 1.40% 74.4 Delayed Quote.3.83%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.92% 181.48 Delayed Quote.29.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Herbert Diess
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE
11/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
11/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group