Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Herbert Diess

Birthday : 10/24/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Herbert Diess is Member-Management Board at Volkswagen AG and Chairman-Management Board at Volkswage

Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen addresses the media during the annual news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen replaced Herbert Diess as chief executive of the VW brand on Monday and installed chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the company's largest plants in Germany.

The management reshuffle comes after weeks of squabbling between Volkswagen's powerful labour leaders and managers over the pace and scale of cost cutting plans to free up resources for a radical shift toward electric cars.

Volkswagen said Brandstaetter would take over on July 1 to give Diess, who remains group chief executive, more leeway to run the rest of the company, which includes brands such as Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Lamborghini and Porsche.

"Ralf Brandstaetter is one of the company's most experienced managers," Diess said in a statement. "I am therefore very pleased that Ralf Brandstaetter will be forging ahead with the development of the brand as CEO."

Volkswagen said Diess retained overall responsibility for Volkswagen passenger cars and that the management reshuffle would also result in the departure of procurement and components chief Stefan Sommer.

Sommer joined VW in 2018 and oversaw ambitious procurement plans, including the construction of large factories to power Volkswagen's ambitious electrification shift as the carmaker encountered supply bottlenecks.

Earlier on Monday, sources told Reuters that Volkswagen's supervisory board was hosting an extraordinary meeting to discuss replacing Diess as CEO of the VW brand.

Diess is trying to get the company's powerful labour leaders, who control nine of the 19 seats on the supervisory board, to agree to painful costs cuts.

The savings are designed to help pay for a 34 billion euro ($38 billion) investment in electric and autonomous cars and 50 billion euros for EV battery procurement.

Diess also came under pressure after Volkswagen was forced to halt sales of its newest VW Golf model because of software glitches at a time when the company is preparing to mass produce VW's ID.3 electric car.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edward Taylor, David Clarke and Philippa Fletcher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.31.25%
MAN SE 0.99% 45.85 Delayed Quote.5.09%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.54% 55.46 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.32% 148.5 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Herbert Diess
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/04ERIC VALLAT : France's Remy Cointreau looks to second half rebound led by China, U.S. demand
RE
06/05WARREN BUFFETT : Donald Trump says Warren Buffett makes a mistake selling airline stocks
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
10:50aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped
RE
06/03LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio not steering for Generali, AXA merger - source
RE
06/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Early Facebook staffers denounce Zuckerberg stance on Trump posts
RE
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Elon Musk Calls For Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group