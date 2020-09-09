Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Herbert Diess

Birthday : 10/24/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Herbert Diess is Chairman-Management Board at Volkswagen AG and Chairman-Management Board at Volkswa

Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees clean a new car after a ceremony marking start of the production of a new electric Volkswagen model ID.3 in Zwickau

Germany's Auto Motor und Sport said Volkswagen's new electric car, the ID.3, had fallen short of the carmaker's usual standards of fit and finish, and had a limited operating range, when it reviewed the car ahead of its launch.

"The inner side of the hood looks like it was painted with a spray can," the publication said, lamenting the absence of Volkswagen's trademark build quality in a pre-production model they were testing in this week's edition.

The criticism comes as Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess relinquished day-to-day management responsibility for the VW brand, following criticism by the company's labor leaders over his management style.

Uneven panel gaps, an infotainment system which takes a long time to fire up, and a navigation system which fails to work were other features which the publication help up for criticism.

The powertrain and ride were good, but the operating range was only 359 kilometers, the publication said.

Volkswagen's labour chief criticised the company's electric car programme for falling behind schedule. VW in March rejected the criticism but admitted that the cars needed last minute improvements.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess last week drove the Tesla Model Y and praised the vehicle.

"This car is for us in many aspects (not in all!) a reference: user experience, updatability, driving features, performance of the top of the range models, charging network, range," Diess said.

The VW brand plans to build 1.5 million electric cars by 2025. Volkswagen Group, whose brands also include Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Bentley and Bugatti, will launch 75 electric cars by 2029 and be capable of building 26 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Escritt)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.11% 151.32 Real-time Quote.-14.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Herbert Diess
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/07MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve investors
RE
09/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower
RE
09/07HERBERT DIESS : VW not seeking a deal with Tesla, CEO Diess says
RE
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
03:08pHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/04JEAN-MARIE MESSIER : French rainmaker Maris breaks up with boutique partner Messier
RE
09/07BERTRAND CAMUS : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group