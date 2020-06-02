Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Herbert Diess

Birthday : 10/24/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Dr. Herbert Diess is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at koda Auto as, a Chairman-Supervisory Board at

Volkswagen to install Porsche's CEO as VW brand chief: Auto Motor and Sport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 09:36am EDT
Official opening ceremony of the Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt

Volkswagen Chief Executive (CEO) Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, Auto Motor und Sport said on Tuesday citing company sources.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID3 electric car and the Golf 8, the auto industry publication said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Maier, currently head of VW's Skoda brand, will become head of Porsche, Auto Motor und Sport said.

Herbert Diess is currently head of multi-brand Volkswagen Group as well as head of the VW brand.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.96% 1050 Delayed Quote.30.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 3.50% 50.8 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.72% 139.46 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.81% 146.6 Delayed Quote.-17.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Herbert Diess
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
05/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire
RE
05/30URS ROHNER : Srf
RE
05/31CARLOS SLIM : Mexican broadcaster Televisa to launch mobile phone service, challenging Slim
RE
05/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight
RE
05/28BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Howard Willard Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group