Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Hiroto Saikawa

Age : 66
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Biography : Currently, Hiroto Saikawa holds the position of Chairman for Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Nissan Cuts Ex-CEO Saikawa's Exit Package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:34am EST

By Sean McLain

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co.'s board sharply cut the exit package of ousted Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who presided over a pronounced decline in the car maker's earnings, according to people familiar with the decision.

The company's human-resources staff initially calculated that Mr. Saikawa was due around $15 million as a lump sum upon his departure from the company, but the board decided to pay him about $3 million, these people said.

The board also canceled a system that had allowed departing executives to remain with the company in a consulting role. As a result, the 66-year-old Mr. Saikawa severed his connection with Nissan as of Feb. 18 for the first time since 1977, when he joined the company out of college.

Mr. Saikawa, long a lieutenant of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, was the company's chief executive in November 2018, when Mr. Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo and charged with financial misconduct. Mr. Ghosn says he is innocent. In the following quarters, sales and profit at the car maker plunged as a turnaround plan failed to deliver results.

Mr. Ghosn had driven the company to meet aggressive sales targets, Mr. Saikawa said, but the growth was fueled by costly discounts that eroded profits. Mr. Saikawa's remedy was to charge more for its cars, particularly in the U.S., arguing that what Nissan lost in volume it would eventually make up in profit margin.

But sales fell far more than expected, and in July 2019 Mr. Saikawa said he would slash costs by cutting back production and laying off 9% of the workforce.

Nissan's board last year removed Mr. Saikawa after a company investigation found that in 2013, Mr. Saikawa, then an executive vice president, had received improper stock-based performance compensation. Mr. Saikawa said he was unaware that his performance payment was inflated and pledged to return the money. He wasn't accused of wrongdoing.

At a special shareholder meeting Feb. 18, Mr. Saikawa lost his board seat at Nissan, his final position at the company, triggering the departure payment. Directors approved the roughly $3 million amount after deciding the payment should reflect Nissan's performance, said a person familiar with the decision.

Mr. Saikawa didn't contest the decision, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

"In the past, we didn't have a clear policy on compensation at the end of service," said Keiko Ihara, the director in charge of compensation issues, at the shareholder meeting. She said the board decided to take into account the reasons for an executive's departure and the performance of the company.

"Thanks to this clear definition, no matter who the director is, the compensation at the end of service will be decided after considering the company's results," Ms. Ihara said.

Nissan, now led by CEO Makoto Uchida, reported earlier this month its first quarterly loss since 2009 and said deeper cost cuts were needed.

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.04% 504.4 End-of-day quote.-0.98%
RENAULT -0.41% 32.515 Real-time Quote.-22.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Hiroto Saikawa
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE
02/16THOMAS RABE : Rabe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Philip Green Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group