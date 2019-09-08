Log in
Hiroto Saikawa

Age : 66
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Biography : Presently, Hiroto Saikawa occupies the position of Director & Chief Competitive Officer at Dongfeng

Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei

09/08/2019 | 07:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said he wanted to "pass the baton" to the next generation as soon as possible, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, as speculation mounted he could announce his resignation from the troubled automaker.

Saikawa made the comment to reporters early on Monday, the Nikkei said. The business daily late on Sunday said he had already told some executives he plans to resign.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.56% 21318.42 Real-time Quote.5.35%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.48% 674 End-of-day quote.-21.27%
RENAULT 1.72% 56.17 Real-time Quote.1.21%
