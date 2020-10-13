Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Hong Li

Age : 53
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Hong Li occupies the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board for Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Newly-made gloves are pictured inside Top Glove factory in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Malaysian rubber glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd, riding a wave of demand generated by the coronavirus outbreak, has hired banks to arrange a Hong Hong listing that could raise at least $1 billion, two sources said.

Citigroup, China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and UBS, will manage the listing, said the two sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter but can't be named as the information is not yet public.

Another source, also declining to be named as the process is private, said the world's largest glove maker could be more ambitious and look to raise as much as $2 billion.

The company, which is already listed in Malaysia and Singapore, in a filing to the Kuala Lumpur exchange on Monday said it is evaluating a dual primary listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange.

The evaluation is at a preliminary stage and the structure has not been finalised.

"(The proposed listing), if undertaken, will enable Top Glove to be present in a larger, more active and liquid stock exchange, enlarge and diversify its investor base, and also provide an alternate and larger fund raising platform to support the company's future growth strategy," it said.

Citigroup, CICC and UBS declined to comment.

Top Glove reported record quarterly profit last month, saying it had seen "supernormal" demand for its disposable gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had said it was talking to bankers about listing in Hong Kong within six to nine months.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Liz Lee and Scott Murdoch


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.82% 18.96 End-of-day quote.26.23%
CITIGROUP INC. -4.80% 43.68 Delayed Quote.-45.32%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 1.34% 9.09 End-of-day quote.480.21%
UBS GROUP AG -0.28% 10.645 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Hong Li
 
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/13MICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ
10/13HONG LI : Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources
RE
10/12LEON BLACK : Apollo CEO Black says he regrets ties to Epstein, denies any wrongdoing
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Australian ex-PM Rudd calls for inquiry into Murdoch media dominance
RE
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08BARBARA LAVERNOS : L'Oreal Names Barbara Lavernos as President of Research, Innovation and Technologies
DJ
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/08ROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters restores dividend, sees signs of hiring pick up
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07DANIEL LOEB : Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group