Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Howard Schultz

Birthday : 07/19/1953
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Starbucks Corporation
Biography : Founder of Starbucks Corp., Maveron LLC and Schultz Family Foundation, Howard D. Schultz is an entre

Starbucks' Schultz announces halt to stock repurchasing program as he returns

04/04/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Starbucks in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp's longtime former chief executive Howard Schultz announced on Monday the suspension of the company's stock repurchasing program, as he returns this week to lead the global coffee chain for the third time.

The suspension, effective immediately, will allow Starbucks to invest more in the company's people and its stores, Schultz said in a letter to Starbucks stakeholders.

The move comes as the company faces realities including pinched supply chains, effects from the coronavirus pandemic and heightened tensions and political unrest, Schultz added.

Starbucks is facing a growing unionization of its U.S. workforce. Employees at 10 U.S. Starbucks locations have voted in recent months to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Baristas at more than 170 U.S. locations have petitioned a federal labor board for union elections since August, when the union drive went public.

Starbucks announced last month that Schultz would take over as interim CEO, following the retirement of Kevin Johnson. Shares of the coffee chain shot up about 5% on March 16, the day of the announcement.

Schultz is practically synonymous with the company he took over in 1987. During his previous four decades as chief executive and chairman, the company grew from 11 stores to more than 28,000 in 77 markets worldwide, according to a news release.

Along with suspending the share repurchasing program, Schultz will travel in the weeks ahead to connect with employees in stores and manufacturing plants, as well as engage in design sessions with employees, he said in the letter.

"I am returning to the company to work with all of you to design that next Starbucks -- an evolution of our company deep with purpose, where we each have agency and where we work together to create a positive impact in the world," he added.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ, writing by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Most Read News
 
03/29ELON MUSK : Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
RE
04/02Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs
RE
03/31XAVIER NIEL : France's InVivo plans retail tie-up with Niel-backed SPAC
RE
03/29ELON MUSK : Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
RE
03/30MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 35%
RE
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Pershing Square's Ackman retiring from 'vocal' activist life
RE
03/30ROBERT FRIEDLAND : Ivanhoe Mines' Friedland sees logistics cost squeeze easing
RE
Latest news about Howard Schultz
 
03:16aHOWARD SCHULTZ : Starbucks' Schultz announces halt to stock repurchasing program as he returns
RE
03/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures Slip; US, EU Reach LNG Deal
DJ
03/22Starbucks cafe in hometown Seattle votes to unionize
RE
03/22Starbucks cafe in hometown Seattle votes to unionize
RE
03/17Starbucks Likely to Benefit From Hiring Howard Schultz as Interim CEO Amid Growing Near-Term Risks, Wedbush Says
MT
03/17Wedbush Trims Starbucks' PT to $105 From $106, Citing 'Declining Visibility' Into International Business Performance, Outperform Rating Kept
MT
03/16Consumer Cos Up as Oil Prices Ease -- Consumer Roundup
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 