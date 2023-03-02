Advanced search
Howard Schultz

Birthday : 07/19/1953
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Starbucks Corporation
Biography : Mr. Howard D. Schultz is a Chairman-Emeritus at Starbucks Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive...

Starbucks refuses to send interim CEO Schultz to testify at Senate hearing

03/02/2023 | 05:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz delivers remarks at the Starbucks 2016 Investor Day in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it has no plans to send interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing on the company's compliance with federal labor law.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee's chairman Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday the committee will vote next week on whether to issue a subpoena for Schultz.

The committee also will vote on authorizing the panel to investigate labor law violations by major corporations.

Schultz last month declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify before the committee on March 9.

Starbucks maintains its Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer AJ Jones is best positioned to fully address the workforce policy matters raised by members of the committee.

The company has also offered to send May Jensen, vice president for partner and labor relations, and Zabrina Jenkins, acting executive vice president and general counsel, according to a letter posted on its website.

Democratic Party members have accused Starbucks of not engaging in fair negotiations with employees who are joining labor unions. The coffee company has rebutted the claims and asserted it values its workers' right to assemble and participate in legal union-related endeavors.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -0.74% 140.3158 Real-time Quote.11.36%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.56% 103.01 Delayed Quote.2.25%
