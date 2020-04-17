Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Howard Willard

Age : 55
Public asset : 10,063,558 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Altria CEO Howard Willard steps down, finance head to succeed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 08:57am EDT

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard, who is recovering from COVID-19, has stepped down after nearly three decades with the company.

Chief Financial Officer Billy Gifford, who was last month named interim CEO when the company disclosed that Willard had taken a medical leave of absence, will assume the role on a permanent basis.

Under Willard, 56, who was also the chairman, Altria took a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc. The company has since seen the value of that investment dwindle due to several bans on e-cigarettes following a surge in teenage vaping and reported health-linked concerns.

Altria said on Friday it was separating the roles of CEO and chairman and named Thomas Farrell, formerly the board's independent presiding director, to the role.

The company appointment finance and procurement vice president Salvatore Mancuso as Gifford's replacement.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Howard Willard
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/14DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults
RE
04/11DAVID CALHOUN : For CEO Of Boeing A Crisis Deepens -- WSJ
DJ
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
04/16WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental Pays Back Buffett In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
04/15WARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ
04/15ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet
RE
04/13MASAYOSHI SON : Tech Down On Expectations Of A Weak Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group