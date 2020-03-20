Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Howard Willard

Age : 55
Public asset : 19,602,340 USD
Linked companies : Altria Group, Inc.
Biography : Howard A. Willard is on the board of Catalyst, Inc. and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. LLC and Chairman,

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
PG&E Reaches Deal With California Governor on Bankruptcy Exit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday dropped his opposition to PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection after striking a deal requiring certain concessions from the company. 

 
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets Raise After Rocky Year

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, a message likely to resonate poorly among traders and bankers who saw their own bonuses cut and who are facing a long period of economic uncertainty. 

 
Airbnb Racks Up Hundreds of Millions in Losses Due to Coronavirus

Airbnb is considering raising capital from new investors, as the home-sharing giant wrestles with escalating losses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people close to the company. 

 
Tiffany's Selling Days in China Slashed by Coronavirus

Tiffany lost about half of its normal selling days in mainland China since Jan. 24 as the coronavirus pandemic has led it to shut or shorten operational hours at stores around the globe. 

 
Coronavirus Gives Readers Lots of News, but Local Outlets Still Teetering

The coronavirus crisis is delivering a punishing blow to already struggling local publishers. 

 
Altria Group CEO Howard Willard Has Coronavirus, Will Take Leave

Altria Group's chairman and chief executive, Howard Willard, has contracted the coronavirus illness and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, becoming one of the first CEOs of a major U.S. company to be hit by the fast-spreading outbreak. 

 
Home Builders Still Hammering Away but Fear a Slowdown Looms

While much of American business has shut down because of the coronavirus, home builders are still building houses. But these companies are bracing for a sudden drop in demand. 

 
Spotify Wants to Share Your Car Journey

Music streaming services are trying to lure drivers away from local AM/FM stations. New technology may help. 

 
Walmart to Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

Walmart will pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temporary staffers as the biggest U.S. retailer seeks to manage a shopping surge sparked by the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Remote-Care Companies Scale Up to Combat Coronavirus Threat

Soaring demand for telehealth and remote-care tools is prompting digital-health startups to ramp up quickly and could propel wider use of their technologies well after the new coronavirus is contained.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Howard Willard
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/19WILLIAM ACKMAN : Close down the country
RE
03/19JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon recovering well, mid-April return possible
RE
03/16DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term
RE
03/16MARILLYN HEWSON : Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson to step down as CEO
RE
03/14JACK MA : Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe
RE
03/17ELON MUSK : sources
RE
03/19MICHAEL SEN : Siemens board member Sen leaves, Siemens Energy gets new CEO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group