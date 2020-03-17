Log in
Iain Conn

Age : 56
Public asset : 1,954,636 USD
Linked companies : BT Group plc - Centrica plc
Currently, Iain C. Conn is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Centrica Plc and Group Chief Execut

Chris O'Shea named Centrica's interim boss as CEO Iain Conn leaves

03/17/2020 | 05:07am EDT

British utility Centrica said on Tuesday its current finance chief Chris O'Shea will take over as the chief executive officer on an interim basis as its top boss Iain Conn steps down from the board with immediate effect after five years in the role.

Conn, who announced last July that he planned to quit, had been under pressure from shareholders because of the company's poor performance. Trade unions had also criticised his 44% pay rise to 2.4 million pounds in 2018 amid a restructuring that included thousands of job losses.

O'Shea, Conn's immediate replacement, was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2018, and will continue as interim CEO until a permanent one is identified.

The company also said Chairman Charles Berry will be replaced by Scott Wheway, with Berry's decision to leave coming after advice from doctors to reduce his workload.

Separately, engineering company Weir Group said it expected Berry, who is also its chairman, to return within the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
