Iain Williamson

Age : 49
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Iain G. Williamson is Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Old Mutual Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer for Old Mutual Life Assurance Co. (South Africa) Ltd. and Finance Director for Old Mutual Emerging Markets Ltd. (both are subsidiaries of Old Mutual Ltd.). Mr. Williamson is also on the board of Nedbank Group Ltd., Nedbank Ltd. and UAP Old Mutual Group Ltd.

Old Mutual Appoints Iain Williamson as CEO

07/03/2020 | 08:12am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Old Mutual Ltd. said Friday that it has appointed Iain Williamson as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Williamson has a wealth of experience, with over 30 years in the company, the financial-services company said. He has held a range of senior roles including chief financial officer and then managing director of the company's retail affluent segment.

He was appointed as Old Mutual Emerging Markets' finance director in 2015, then as chief operating officer in 2017. The company added that he also acted as the interim chief executive officer in 2017.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED -1.10% 12.61 End-of-day quote.-35.86%
