Old Mutual Appoints Iain Williamson as CEO

By Adriano Marchese

Old Mutual Ltd. said Friday that it has appointed Iain Williamson as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Williamson has a wealth of experience, with over 30 years in the company, the financial-services company said. He has held a range of senior roles including chief financial officer and then managing director of the company's retail affluent segment.

He was appointed as Old Mutual Emerging Markets' finance director in 2015, then as chief operating officer in 2017. The company added that he also acted as the interim chief executive officer in 2017.

